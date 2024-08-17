Pasta Jays - Boulder
Dinner
Salads
- Dinner Salad$8.00
- Caesar Salad
Individual caesar salad$10.00
- Caesar Salad Large
full caesar salad$13.00
- The Tebo Salad
fresh baby spinach & arugula with pecans, tomatoes, and gorgonzola with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette$10.00
- Burrata Salad
fresh baby arugula & cherry tomatoes drizzled with a blood orange balsamic glaze$14.00
- Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and capers, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction$14.00
- Rustica Salad
a thin crust, small pizza with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and freshly grated parmigiano cheese, topped with a fresh caesar salad$14.00
- Veggie Salad - Half
served with provolone and mozzarella cheese, roast bell peppers, artichoke hearts, garbanzo, pepperoncinis, beets, anchovies upon request$12.00
- Veggie Salad - Full
served with provolone and mozzarella cheese, roast bell peppers, artichoke hearts, garbanzo, pepperoncinis, beets, anchovies upon request$17.00
- Antipasto - Half
our Veggie Salad with mortadella ham, cotto salami, capicola ham and wine-cured salami$14.00
- Antipasto - Full
our Veggie Salad with mortadella ham, cotto salami, capicola ham and wine-cured salami$19.00
- Dinner Salad Large$11.00
Starters
- Garlic Knots$9.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Cheese Bread$6.00
- Cheese Bread Pepperoni$8.00
- Pesto Cheese Bread$8.00
- PJ'S Famous Sauce Trio
our marinara, alfredo & pesto sauces$6.00
- Two Meatballs
side of two$7.00
- Italian Sausage Link$7.00
- Baked Burrata
in our marinara sauce, fresh basil, served with flatbread$14.00
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts
pancetta, balsamic glaze, freshly grated parmigiano cheese$10.00
- Spinanch & Artichoke Dip
served with flatbread$11.00
- Mussels McGhee
served with our pesto white wine sauce$17.00
- Gluten Free Flatbread$3.00
- Extra Garlic Bread$5.00
Sandwich
Entrees
- Housemade Manicotti
fresh pasta sheets stuffed with basil, spinach, and ricotta cheese, baked in our world famous pasta sauce$17.00
- Eggplant Parm
fresh eggplants, lightly breaded, sauteed and baked in our famous marinara, topped with mozzarella, served with a side of pasta$18.00
- Jay's Famous Jumbo Shells
giant pasta shells stuffed with fresh basil, spinach & ricotta cheese, spiced ground beef, baked in marinara sauce$18.00
- Alfredo Williams
tender chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded and baked in our alfredo sauce, served over a bed of fettuccini$25.00
- Veggie Cannelloni
fresh pasta sheets stuffed with ricotta, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella and baked in our marinara sauce$18.00
- Gnocchi
housemade plump italian red potato dumplings baked in our tomato cream sauce, topped with mozzarella$18.00
- Gnocchi Pesto Cream
housemade plump italian red potato dumplings baked in our pesto cream sauce, topped with mozzarella$20.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Chiaverini
tender chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and baked in our marinara sauce, served with choice of pasta$24.00
- Urban's Chicken & Eggplant Milanese
lightly breaded chicken breast & eggplants with mushrooms and roasted peppers in our fresh tomato sweet basil sauce with a side of pasta$24.00
- Chicken Marsala
tender chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded, baked in our marsala sauce, mushrooms, roasted peppers, served with a side od pasta$24.00
- Lowell's Meatball Stroganoff
fettuccine with meatballs and whole mushrooms baked in marsala sauce$20.00
- Stuffed Chicken Genovese
chicken breast stuffed with italian sausage, roasted red peppers, provolone, and mushrooms, bakes in our fresh tomato and sweet basil sauce, served with a side of pasta$25.00
- Rose's Short Ribs
romano encrusted short ribs, baked in our fresh tomato and sweet basil cream sauce with gnocchi & asparagus$26.00
- Parmigiana Encrusted Salmon
parmigiano encrusted salmon, baked in our fresh tomato and sweet basil cream sauce over a bed of spinach and arugula$26.00
- The Hagan Option
choice of 3 of our house favorites, topped with mozzarella and baked in our marinara sauce$22.00
Baked Pastas
- Baked Rigatoni
tublar pasta baked in our italan meat sauce then topped with mozzeralla$16.00
- Cheese Tortellone
housemade pasta pillows stuffed with cheese and baked in our marinara sauce$19.00
- Chicken Pestovento Tortellone
tender chicken breast & tortellone baked in our pesto cream sayce$25.00
- Tortellone Belletini
crumbled sausage, fresh baby spinach, baked in a tomato cream sauce$22.00
- Pasta Olivia
pasta of the day with fresh tomato sweet basil cream sauce, fresh spinach, chicken & mozzarella$20.00
- Baked Lorenzo
linguini backed in our tomato cream sauce with crumbled sausage, topped with parmigiano$20.00
- Coach Mac
a classic cheesy mac & cheese$16.00
- Homemade Ravioli
traditional italian dish filled with cheese$18.00
- Buffalo Bill Ravioli
housemade buffalo ravioli baked in our marsala cream with whole mushrooms$21.00
- Tortellone Alfredo
housemade pasta pillows stuffed with cheese and baked in our alfredo sauce$20.00
- Ravioli Josephina
housemade ravioli backed with chicken breast in a fresh tomato sweet basil cream$24.00
- Green Chili Ravioli
anaheim green chili & ricotta stuffed ravioli baked in a tomato cream sauce$21.00
- Gluten Free Ravioli
Gluten free cheese filled ravoili with choice of sauce$21.00
Pasta
- Pasta d'Madeline
chicken & broccoli sauteed with our alfredo sauce over fettuccine$22.00
- Pasta Carolena
artichoke hears and mushrooms sauteed in our fresh tomato sweet basil cream sauce served over a bed of fettuccini$18.00
- Georgio Bolognese
our vodka cream sauce tossed with ground sirloin, sausage and pancetta$20.00
- Shrimp Giacamo
sun-dried tomatoes and shrimp sauteed in our gorgonzola cream sauce served over linguini$22.00
- Chicken Giacamo
sun-dried tomatoes and chicken sauteed in our gorgonzola cream sauce served over linguini$22.00
- Pasta Fresca
pasta of the day tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pancetta, fresh baby arugula, buffalo mozzarella & baby tomatoes$18.00
- Pasta Diavolo
our spicy tomato cream sauce with crumbled sausage served over linguine$18.00
- Pasta Margherita
cherry tomatoes, spinach, garlic sautted in extra virgin olive oil with fresh basil served over linguine$22.00
- Build Your Own Pasta
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza - small
tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, mozzarella and our tomato sauce$18.00
- Roma Pizza - Small
fresh baby arugula, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola$18.00
- Cabral PIzza - Small
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$18.00
- Josephina Pizza - Small
crumbled italian sausage, roasted bell peppers$18.00
- Jay's Roman Orgy - Small
pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage & salami$18.00
- Saturnalia - Small
green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives$18.00
- Embo Pizza - Small
pesto, pepperoni & meatballs$18.00
- Pesto Pizza - Small
sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella$18.00
- Katerina Pizza - Small
pesto, shrimp or chicken, red onions & gorgonzola$19.00
- Formaggio Pizza - Small
four cheese pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, freshly grated parmigiano, fresh basil$18.00
- Ralphie PIzza - Small
fresh buffalo mozzarella, ground sirloin, roasted red peppers & red onions$18.00
- Melanzana PIzza - Small
eggplant, mushrooms, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella$18.00
- Florentine Pizza Small
alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives$19.00
- CYO Cheese-Small$12.00
- Half & Half-Small$19.00
- Margherita Pizza - Medium
tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, mozzarella and our tomato sauce$20.00
- Roma Pizza - Medium
fresh baby arugula, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola$20.00
- Cabral PIzza - Medium
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$20.00
- Josephina Pizza - Medium
crumbled italian sausage, roasted bell peppers$20.00
- Jay's Roman Orgy - Medium
pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage & salami$20.00
- Saturnalia - Medium
green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives$20.00
- Embo Pizza - Medium
pesto, pepperoni & meatballs$20.00
- Pesto Pizza - Medium
sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella$20.00
- Katerina Pizza - Medium
pesto, shrimp or chicken, red onions & gorgonzola$21.00
- Formaggio Pizza - Medium
four cheese pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, freshly grated parmigiano, fresh basil$20.00
- Ralphie Pizza - Medium
fresh buffalo mozzarella, ground sirloin, roasted red peppers & red onions$20.00
- Melanzana Pizza - Medium
eggplant, mushrooms, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella$20.00
- Florentine Pizza - Medium
alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives$21.00
- CYO Cheese Pizza - Medium$14.00
- Half & Half- Medium$21.00
- Margherita Pizza - Large
tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, mozzarella and our tomato sauce$22.00
- Roma Pizza - Large
fresh baby arugula, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola$22.00
- Cabral Pizza - Large
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$22.00
- Josephina Pizza - Large
crumbled italian sausage, roasted bell peppers$22.00
- Jay's Roman Orgy - Large
pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage & salami$22.00
- Saturnalia - Large
green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives$22.00
- Embo Pizza - Large
pesto, pepperoni & meatballs$22.00
- Pesto Pizza - Large
sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella$22.00
- Katerina Pizza - Large
pesto, shrimp or chicken, red onions & gorgonzola$23.00
- Formaggio Pizza - Large
four cheese pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, freshly grated parmigiano, fresh basil$22.00
- Ralphie Pizza - Large
fresh buffalo mozzarella, ground sirloin, roasted red peppers & red onions$22.00
- Melanzana Pizza - Large
eggplant, mushrooms, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella$22.00
- Florentine PIzza - Large
alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives$23.00
- CYO Cheese PIzza - Large$16.00
- Half & Half- Large$23.00
Dessert
Sides
- Side Sausage Link$7.00
- Side Meatball (1)$4.00
- Side Meatball (2)$7.00
- Spinach$4.00
- Broccoli$4.00
- Side Marinara$4.00
- Side Alfredo$4.00
- Side Tomato Cream$4.00
- Side Pasta$4.00
- Side Salmon$14.00
- Side Chicken$9.00
- Side Shrimp$10.00
- Side Meat Sauce$4.00
- Ram Pesto$3.00
- Side Pesto$5.00
- Ram FTSB$3.00
- Side FTSB$5.00
- Side FTSB Cream$5.00
Kid's Menu
- Kids Pasta
choice of pasta & sauce$4.00
- Kids Pasta Meatball (1)
choice of pasta & sauce$6.00
- Kids Pasta Meatball (2)
choice of pasta & sauce$8.00
- Kids Cheese Tortellone
choice of sauce$7.00
- Kids Cheese Ravioli
choice of sauce$7.00
- Kids Manicotti
choice of sauce$7.00
- Kids Gnocchi
choice of sauce$6.00
- Kids Baked Rigatoni
choice of sauce$6.00
- Kids Cheesy Mac
it's the cheesy-est!$6.00
- Kids Pizza Cheese
a small size of our famous pizza$6.00
- Kids Parmesan Chicken Strips with Broccoli
lightly breaded with your greens$7.00
- Kids Salad
a classic house salad$4.00
- Kids Ice Cream
featuring gelato boy flavors$2.00
Family Meal
Family Meals
- Family Style Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni pasta baked in our Italian meat sauce then topped with mozzarella - a classic italian comfort food$60.00
- Family Style Spaghetti & Meatballs
our world famous spaghetti & meatballs are a fan favorite.$60.00
- Family Style Gnocchi
housemade plump italian red potato dumplings baked in our tomato cream sauce & topped with mozzarella$60.00