Cabral Pizza - Small
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$19.00
The Hagan Option
choice of 3 of our house favorites, topped with mozzarella and baked in our marinara sauce$23.00
Salads
Dinner Salad
fresh romaine lettuce topped with black olives, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini and mozzarella cheese, served with our housemade Italian dressing$9.00
Caesar Salad
fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan, housemade garlic croutons, and housemade caesar dressing$11.00
The Tebo Salad
fresh baby spinach & arugula with pecans, tomatoes, and gorgonzola with our housemade balsamic vinaigrette$11.00
Burrata Salad
fresh baby arugula & cherry tomatoes drizzled with a blood orange balsamic glaze$16.00
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, and capers, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic reduction$15.00
Veggie Salad
fresh romaine served with provolone and mozzarella cheese, roasted bell peppers, artichoke hearts, garbanzo, pepperoncinis, beets, and housemade Italian dressing$13.00
Antipasto Salad
Our Veggie Salad with mortadella ham, cotto salami, capicola ham and wine-cured salami$15.00
Starters & Sandwiches
Garlic Knots
baked in garlic butter and topped with parmesan served with a side of marinara$10.00
Garlic Bread
two slices of bread toasted to perfection with garlic butter$6.00
Cheese Bread
two slices of fresh baked bread topped with our famous marinara and mozzarella cheese$7.00
Pesto Cheese Bread
two slices of fresh baked bread topped with our housemade pesto and mozzarella cheese$9.00
Two Meatballs
side of two meatballs in marinara sauce$8.00
Italian Sausage Link
Italian sausage link in marinara sauce$8.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
pancetta, balsamic glaze, freshly grated parmigiano cheese$11.00
Meatball Sandwich
meatballs in marinara topped with provolone and baked$13.00
Sausage Sandwich
Italian sausage link in marinara topped with provolone and baked$13.00
Baked Entrées
Housemade Manicotti
fresh pasta sheets stuffed with basil, spinach, and ricotta cheese, baked in our world famous marinara sauce$18.00
Eggplant Parmigiana
fresh eggplant lightly breaded, sautéed and baked in our famous marinara, topped with mozzarella, served with a side of pasta of the day with marinara$19.00
Jay's Famous Jumbo Shells
giant pasta shells stuffed with fresh basil, spinach & ricotta cheese, spiced ground beef, baked in marinara sauce$19.00
Alfredo Williams
tender chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded and baked in our alfredo sauce, served over a bed of fettuccini$26.00
Veggie Cannelloni
fresh pasta sheets stuffed with ricotta, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella and baked in our marinara sauce$19.00
Gnocchi
housemade plump italian red potato dumplings baked in our tomato cream sauce, topped with mozzarella$19.00
Gnocchi Pesto Cream
housemade plump italian red potato dumplings baked in our pesto cream sauce, topped with mozzarella$23.00
Chicken Parmigiana Chiaverini
tender chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and baked in our marinara sauce, served with a side of pasta of the day with marinara$25.00
Urban's Chicken & Eggplant Milanese
lightly breaded chicken breast & eggplant with mushrooms and roasted peppers in our fresh tomato sweet basil sauce with a side of pasta of the day with marinara$25.00
Chicken Marsala
tender chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded, baked in our marsala sauce, mushrooms, roasted peppers, served with a side of pasta of the day with marinara$26.00
Lowell's Meatball Stroganoff
fettuccine with meatballs and whole mushrooms baked in marsala sauce$21.00
Stuffed Chicken Genovese
chicken breast stuffed with Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, provolone, and mushrooms, bakes in our fresh tomato and sweet basil sauce, served with a side of pasta of the day with marinara$26.00
Rose's Short Ribs
romano encrusted short ribs, baked in our fresh tomato and sweet basil cream sauce with gnocchi & asparagus$29.00
Walton's Parmigiana Salmon
parmigiano encrusted salmon, baked in our fresh tomato and sweet basil cream sauce over a bed of spinach and arugula with capers$28.00
Baked Pastas
Baked Rigatoni
tubular pasta baked in our Italian meat sauce then topped with mozzarella$17.00
Cheese Tortellone
housemade pasta pillows stuffed with cheese and baked in our marinara sauce$20.00
Tortellone Alfredo
housemade pasta pillows stuffed with cheese and baked in our alfredo sauce$21.00
Chicken Pestovento Tortellone
tender chicken breast & tortellone baked in our pesto cream sauce$27.00
Tortellone Belletini
tortellone with crumbled sausage and fresh baby spinach, baked in a tomato cream sauce$23.00
Pasta Olivia
pasta of the day with fresh tomato sweet basil cream sauce, fresh spinach and chicken, topped with mozzarella$21.00
Baked Lorenzo
linguini baked in our tomato cream sauce with crumbled sausage, topped with parmigiano$21.00
Coach Mac
a classic cheesy mac & cheese (made with pasta of the day)$17.00
Homemade Ravioli
traditional Italian dish filled with cheese, baked in marinara$19.00
Buffalo Bill Ravioli
housemade buffalo ravioli baked in our marsala cream with whole mushrooms$23.00
Ravioli Josephina
housemade ravioli baked with chicken breast in a fresh tomato sweet basil cream sauce$25.00
Green Chili Ravioli
anaheim green chili & ricotta stuffed ravioli baked in a tomato cream sauce$23.00
Pastas
Specialty Pastas
Pasta Carolena
artichoke hearts and mushrooms sautéed in our fresh tomato sweet basil cream sauce served over a bed of fettuccini$19.00
Georgio Bolognese
rigatoni tossed with ground sirloin, sausage and pancetta in our vodka cream sauce$21.00
Pasta d'Madeline
chicken & broccoli sautéed with our alfredo sauce over fettuccine$23.00
Shrimp Giacamo
sun-dried tomatoes and shrimp sautéed in our gorgonzola cream sauce served over linguini$25.00
Pasta Fresca
pasta of the day tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, pancetta, fresh baby arugula, buffalo mozzarella & baby tomatoes$19.00
Pasta Diavolo
our spicy tomato cream sauce with crumbled sausage served over linguine$19.00
Pasta Margherita
cherry tomatoes, spinach and garlic sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with fresh basil served over linguine$23.00
Small Pizzas
CYO Cheese-Small
Small pizza with your choice of toppings.$13.00
Margherita Pizza - Small
tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, mozzarella and our tomato sauce$19.00
Roma Pizza - Small
fresh baby arugula, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola$19.00
Cabral Pizza - Small
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$19.00
Josephina Pizza - Small
crumbled italian sausage, roasted bell peppers$19.00
Jay's Roman Orgy - Small
pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage & salami$19.00
Saturnalia - Small
green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives$19.00
Embo Pizza - Small
pesto, pepperoni & meatballs$19.00
Florentine Pizza - Small
alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives$20.00
Pesto Pizza - Small
sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella$19.00
Katerina Pizza - Small
pesto, shrimp or chicken, red onions & gorgonzola$20.00
Formaggio Pizza - Small
four cheese pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, freshly grated parmigiano, fresh basil$19.00
Ralphie Pizza - Small
fresh buffalo mozzarella, ground sirloin, roasted red peppers & red onions$19.00
Melanzana Pizza - Small
eggplant, mushrooms, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella$19.00
Medium Pizzas
CYO Cheese Pizza - Medium$15.00
Margherita Pizza - Medium
tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, mozzarella and our tomato sauce$21.00
Roma Pizza - Medium
fresh baby arugula, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola$21.00
Cabral Pizza - Medium
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$21.00
Josephina Pizza - Medium
crumbled italian sausage, roasted bell peppers$21.00
Jay's Roman Orgy - Medium
pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage & salami$21.00
Saturnalia - Medium
green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives$21.00
Embo Pizza - Medium
pesto, pepperoni & meatballs$21.00
Florentine Pizza - Medium
alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives$22.00
Pesto Pizza - Medium
sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella$21.00
Katerina Pizza - Medium
pesto, shrimp or chicken, red onions & gorgonzola$22.00
Formaggio Pizza - Medium
four cheese pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, freshly grated parmigiano, fresh basil$21.00
Ralphie Pizza - Medium
fresh buffalo mozzarella, ground sirloin, roasted red peppers & red onions$21.00
Melanzana Pizza - Medium
eggplant, mushrooms, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella$21.00
Large Pizzas
CYO Cheese Pizza - Large$17.00
Margherita Pizza - Large
tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic, mozzarella and our tomato sauce$23.00
Roma Pizza - Large
fresh baby arugula, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola$23.00
Cabral Pizza - Large
alfredo sauce, capicola ham, pineapple$23.00
Josephina Pizza - Large
crumbled italian sausage, roasted bell peppers$23.00
Jay's Roman Orgy - Large
pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage & salami$23.00
Saturnalia - Large
green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives$23.00
Embo Pizza - Large
pesto, pepperoni & meatballs$23.00
Florentine Pizza - Large
alfredo sauce, chicken, fresh baby spinach & black olives$24.00
Pesto Pizza - Large
sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts & mozzarella$23.00
Katerina Pizza - Large
pesto, shrimp or chicken, red onions & gorgonzola$24.00
Formaggio Pizza - Large
four cheese pizza, mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, freshly grated parmigiano, fresh basil$23.00
Ralphie Pizza - Large
fresh buffalo mozzarella, ground sirloin, roasted red peppers & red onions$23.00
Melanzana Pizza - Large
eggplant, mushrooms, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella$23.00
