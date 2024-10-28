Pasta Jays - Moab
Drinks
Beverages
Iced tea$4.00
Fanta$4.00
Root Beer$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$5.00
Coffee$4.00
Apple juice$4.00
Milk$4.00
Coke$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Dr Pepper$4.00
Lemonade$4.00
Zero coke$4.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Hot tea$4.00
kids Chocolate milk$3.50
Soda water$4.00
Arnold palmer$4.00
Shirley temple$4.00
hot coco$4.00
Ginger Beer$5.00
kids Milk$3.50
kids juice$3.50
Pizza
Small Pizza
CYO Cheese-Small$15.00
Half & Half Specialty -Small$19.00
Alberoni - Small$19.00
Barano Pizza - Small$19.00
Roma Pizza - Small$19.00
Cabral PIzza - Small$19.00
Josephina Pizza - Small$19.00
Jay's Roman Orgy - Small$20.00
Saturnalia - Small$19.00
Margherita Pizza - small$19.00
Embo Pizza - Small$20.00
Florentine Pizza Small$20.00
Giacamo - Small$20.00
Pesto Pizza - Small$20.00
Katerina Pizza - Small$20.00
Formaggio Pizza - Small$19.00
Radizzio PIzza - Small$20.00
margherita burrata pizza$20.00
Medium Pizza
CYO Cheese Pizza - Medium$17.00
Half & Half Specialty- Medium$21.00
Alberoni- Medium$21.00
Barano - Medium$21.00
Roma Pizza - Medium$21.00
Cabral PIzza - Medium$21.00
Josephina PIzza - Medium$21.00
Jay's Roman Orgy - Medium$22.00
Saturnalia - Medium$21.00
Margherita Pizza - Medium$21.00
Embo Pizza - Medium$22.00
Florentine Pizza - Medium$21.00
Giacamo - Medium$22.00
Pesto Pizza - Medium$22.00
Katerina Pizza - Medium$22.00
Formaggio Pizza - Medium$21.00
Radizzio Pizza - Medium$22.00
margherita burrata$22.00
Large Pizza
CYO Cheese PIzza - Large$19.00
Half & Half Specialty- Large$23.00
Alberoni - Large$23.00
Barano - Large$23.00
Roma PIzza - Large$23.00
Cabral Pizza - Large$23.00
Josephina Pizza - Large$23.00
Jay's Roman Orgy - Large$24.00
Saturnalia - Large$23.00
Margherita Pizza - Large$23.00
Embo PIzza - Large$24.00
Florentine PIzza - Large$24.00
Giacamo - Large$24.00
Pesto Pizza - Large$24.00
Katerina Pizza - Large$24.00
Formaggio Pizza - Large$23.00
Radizzio Pizza - Large$24.00
Margherita Burrata Pizza$25.00
Dinner
Salads
Starters
Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich$12.00
Sausage Sandwich$12.00
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$13.00
The Jay Especial$11.00
Caprese Sandwich$11.00OUT OF STOCK
The Colucci Especial$11.00OUT OF STOCK
The Vegetarian$11.00OUT OF STOCK
The Submarine$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Italian ham and cheese sandwich$11.00
The Jay Especial (Copy)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Entrees
Manicotti$17.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Jay's Famous Jumbo Shells$18.00
Alfredo Williams$26.00
Veggie Cannelloni$18.00
Gnocchi$18.00
Gnocchi Pesto Cream$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Urban's Chicken & Eggplant Milanese$24.00
Stuffed Chicken Genovese$25.00
Chicken Pomodoro$21.00
Gnocchi Catalina$25.00
Hagan Option$22.00
Gnocchi Alfredo$22.00
Gnocchi Tomato cream$18.00
Baked Pastas
Pasta
Pasta Vodka$19.00
Shrimp Giacamo$26.00
Pasta Fresca$18.00
Pasta Margherita$18.00
Marinara$12.00
Meat Sauce$13.00
Meatballs$15.00
Italian Sausage Link$15.00
Alfredo Sauce$15.00
Pesto Sauce$15.00
Mushroom in Marinara Sauce$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sweet Basil$15.00
A LA Genoves$18.00
Pasta Madeline$23.00
Pasta Noto$20.00
Ling Neapolitan$18.00
Pasta Butter$12.00
Plain Pasta$12.00
Oil/Garlic$13.00
Tomato Cream$17.00
Pesto Cream$18.00
Specials
Baked Rigatoni Burrata$23.00
Eggplant Lombardi$18.00
Lasagna$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Seafood Shells$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Seafood Cannelloni$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Pasta Olivia$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Juliana$24.00
chicken stuffed portobello$25.00
Pasta Carolena$18.00
Lobster Ravioli$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Spinach Ravioli$24.00OUT OF STOCK
Bufalo Ravioli$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Seafood Portobello$26.00OUT OF STOCK
seafood risotto$23.00OUT OF STOCK
chicken & mushroom risotto$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Kid's Menu
Kids Menu
Spaghetti with marinara sauce$8.00
Pasta with butter & parmesan$8.00
Cheese Tortellone$10.00
Cheese Ravioli$10.00
Manicotti$10.00
Gnocchi$10.00
Spaghetti with meatball$10.00
Baked rigatoni$10.00
Cheesy Mac$10.00
Pizza Bread with Cheese$9.00
Parmesan Chicken Strips with Broccoli$10.00
Kids Garlic Bread and Salad$4.00
Kids Ice Cream$3.00
spaghetti Alfredo$10.00
spaghetti pesto$10.00
Container Charge
Container
Catering
Apps / Salads
Entrees
Manicotti Full$160.00
Manicotti Half$85.00
Tortellone Alfredo Full$170.00
Tortellone Alfredo Half$90.00
Chicken Parmigiana Full$180.00
Chicken Parmigiana Half$95.00
Tortellone Borbellini Full$180.00
Tortellone Borbellini Half$95.00
Gnocchi Full$160.00
Gnocchi Half$90.00
Jumbo Shells Full$160.00
Jumbo Shells Half$85.00
Ravioli Full$180.00
Ravioli Half$95.00
Eggplant Parmigiana Full$150.00
Eggplant Parmigiana Half$95.00
Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana$150.00
Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana$80.00
Green Chili Ravioli$160.00
Green Chili Ravioli$95.00
Pomodoro Full$160.00
Pomodoro Half$85.00
Tortellone Pesto Cream full$170.00
Tortellone Pesto Cream half$95.00
Baked Rigatoni$160.00
Baked Rigatoni$85.00
Pasta
Retail
Retail Clothing
Finger Sandwiches
Pasta Jays - Boulder Locations and Hours
Pasta Jays - Boulder
(303) 444-5800
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Pasta Jays - Moab
(435) 259-2900
Open now • Closes at 11PM